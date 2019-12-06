Pensacola Navy base shooting: Active shooter killed; At least 3 other dead, 7 injured

PENSACOLA, Florida -- Four people were killed, including a gunman, after an active shooter opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida.

Police said seven other people, including two police deputies, were injured, but the extent of those injuries is unclear.

Police said the shooter, who has not been identified, was opened fire around 6:30 a.m. CT at the Navy base, located on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The shooter was then shot and killed.

Two deputies who engaged with the suspect were shot, but both are expected to survive.

It's unknown exactly where on the base the shooting took place, but police described it as a "classroom building."

The base was put on lockdown, and the area was cleared.


President Donald Trump been briefed on the incident.

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website.

The base is home of the Blue Angels flight demonstration team and includes several major tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Naval Air Technical Training Center, and the headquarters for Naval Education Training Command, the website says.

It also houses the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

This shooting comes just days after a sailor killed two civilians at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii before turning the gun on himself.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
