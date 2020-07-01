Fire damages 4 homes, coach house in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four homes and a coach house caught fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday.

The fire started in the 2400 block of North Mason in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood at around 2 p.m.

Massive flames and thick black smoke poured from the residential block, as firefighters on ladders attacked the blaze.

Officials said the fire started in one house and spread to others. A total of four houses and a coach house were damaged in the fire.



Chicago Fire Department officials said one firefighter is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported in the blaze.



Firefighters appear to have put the fire out, and an investigation into the cause is underway.
