4 injured after charter bus collides with semi on I-94 in Northwest Indiana

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- Four people are injured after a private charter bus lost control and hit a semi on Interstate 94 in Northwest Indiana Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said.

The accident occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94 near Chesterton, according to state police. The semi ended up in a ditch.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, Illinois State Police said. One person from the bus was transported to a hospital.

One westbound lane is blocked at this time, police said.
