Four people were shot at a funeral or memorial service in Burnside on Monday.Chicago police responded to reports of the shootings in the 9200-block of South Cottage Grove at about 12:40 p.m., according to a tweet by Chicago police chief communications officer Anthony Guglielmi. The shooting allegedly occurred outside of a funeral home as the services ended and people were getting into their cars, Guglielmi said.The Chicago Fire Department was also called to the scene because a bullet hit a gas line.Four people were shot, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the fourth was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. No information was available about the extent of their injuries.Chopper 7HD was over the scene and captured scenes of the crowd outside the building where the shootings allegedly happened and a heavy police presence and crime scene tape up in the area.Half a block away from the scene, at 92nd Street and Dauphin Avenue, Chopper 7HD observed police taking three or four people into custody who were in a silver car. It is unclear if the activity at 92nd and Dauphin was connected to the reported shootings.