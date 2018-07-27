4 shot, including 3 children, in Lawndale

Chicago fire officials said four people were shot, including two children, in the city's Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 1100-block of South Troy Street shortly before 9 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition after being shot in the head, fire officials said. Three other victims self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to officials.

A 10-year-old girl arrived at Mt. Sinai in very critical condition and was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital for treatment. An 11-year-old boy was shot in the foot and is stable at Mt. Sinai, officials said.

A 20-year-old man also went to Mt. Sinai. Officials have not said what his condition is or what injuries he sustained.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.
