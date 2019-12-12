CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four teens are hospitalized for suspected overdoses at a school on Chicago's South Side, city fire officials said.
The reported overdose incident occurred Thursday at Arthur A. Libby Elementary and Middle School in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Chicago fire officials said the victims range in age from 13 to 16.
The four teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital.
No other details are known at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
4 teens hospitalized for suspected overdoses at Back of the Yards school, fire officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More