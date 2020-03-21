4-year-old boy found dead in Sugar Land home

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- A 4-year-old boy was found dead, and his mother injured at a home in Sugar Land Saturday morning, police say.Sugar Land police arrived at the home in the 5200 block Weatherstone Circle around 10:40 a.m. after a man arrived home and saw blood throughout his house.The man saw his wife wandering around the home with self-inflicted cut wounds to her neck and wrists, authorities say.Police found the couple's 4-year-old son upstairs with his throat slit.Police were still investigating Saturday afternoon to find out what exactly happened.