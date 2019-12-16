4-year-old boy killed, woman wounded in Gary shooting

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A four-year-old boy was shot and killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in Gary, Ind. Monday morning.Gary police responded at about 1:10 a.m. to a report of shots fired in a residence in the 4300-block of West 23rd Avenue. Police said someone outside the residence fired shots inside, hitting the boy and 27-year-old woman.Both victims were taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where the boy died, police said. Authorities have not released his identity. The woman was shot in the arm and had a graze wound to the face, police said.Police have not released details on what might have motivated the shooting or how the two victims are related.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.