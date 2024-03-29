"Beyond the Ropes: The 40-plus Double Dutch Club Documentary" streaming now
ByTony Smith
Friday, March 29, 2024 1:17PM
The founder of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, Pamela Robinson stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to talk about her new documentary now streaming on Tubi.
Robinson's son has filmed a documentary about the group, and they'll be entering it in film festivals last fall. Click here to watch a clip. To learn or connect with the 40+ Double Dutch Club, click here.
The ABC7 Morning News Team tries out double Dutch jump roping.
