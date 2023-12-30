Powerball jackpot at $760 million for year's final drawing Saturday night

The Powerball lottery jackpot grew to $760M for Saturday's drawing after no one hit it big on Wednesday.

Over three-quarters of a billion dollars - $760 million - is up for grabs Saturday, after Wednesday's Powerball drawing yielded no winners.

It's been over two months and no one has won the grand prize. And the last grand prize still hasn't been claimed.

Last time the jackpot was won was on October 11, when a mystery winner from California nabbed a staggering $1.76 billion - cash value $774.1 million. The ticket was sold at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the California Lottery.

But so far, no one has come forward to claim their prize, and they have one year from October 11 to do so. If no one comes forward, the money will go to California public schools, according to Carolyn Becker, spokesperson for the state lottery.

Saturday night's jackpot carries a lump-sum option estimated at $383.6 million. It is the sixth largest in the game's history, according to Powerball.

Powerball costs $2 per play. Winning the jackpot means a ticket guessed correctly all five white balls plus the red "Powerball."

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET in Tallahassee, Florida. Ticket sale cut-off times vary, but they are typically set one to two hours before draw time, according to Powerball.

The drawings are broadcast and can be live streamed on Powerball's web site.

