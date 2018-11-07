HOLIDAY

Oprah's Favorite Things 2018: Popular gift guide is larger than ever with 50 under $50

(Ruven Afanador)

Oprah's doing her part to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Her eponymous magazine has released Oprah's Favorite Things, one of the most anticipated gift guides of the season.

The list was unveiled Wednesday as part of Good Morning America's "Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson."

Each year the media icon curates a list of dozens of items that have earned her stamp of approval, whether they be cool gadgets, beauty products or kitchen accessories. In addition to catering to diverse interests, it includes a wide range of prices. O, The Oprah Magazine selected 107 products, making the list the longest it's ever been. This year, the list includes 50 items under $50.


Here are highlights from the list.

Popinsanity Artisanal Popcorn: Popcorn Gift Bag & Tins
Cost: $30 to $180
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

EMPOWERED by Maya J: Bracelets
Cost: $38
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

Vionic: Gemma Mule & Plush Slippers
Cost: $60-$80
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

Echo: Faux Fur Vest
Cost: $89
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

LA RELAXED: Jumpsuit
Cost: $168
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.

truMedic: InstaShiatsu + Foot Massager
Cost: $199
Click here for a 50% off "Good Morning America" deal valid on 11/7 only.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingholidayshoppingonline shoppingfoodcakemusicfashionoprah winfreyplcb holiday
HOLIDAY
It's here! See the 25 Days of Christmas schedule
Elf Spaghetti homage on Loop restaurant menu
Pringles offering Thanksgiving-flavored chips
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
More holiday
SHOPPING
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us toys
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Target closing South Side stores in Chatham, Morgan Park
More Shopping
Top Stories
J.B. Pritzker to thank voters after being elected governor of Illinois
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
These women made history on Tuesday
Democrats take control of US House of Representatives
Boeing issues operational manual to airlines following Lion Air crash
New O'Hare parking, rental car facility opening Wednesday
Wheaton Metra station fully reopens nearly 1 year after fire
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Wednesday
Election 2018 results: Here are the races to know
Tony Evers defeats Scott Walker in Wisconsin governor election, AP projects
Georgia's Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp await more ballots
More News