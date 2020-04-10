easter

Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST

Amid the coronavirus crisis, many stores are closing Easter Sunday to give employees the opportunity to rest and be with their families.

Other stores that are typically closed on Easter will maintain the tradition this year.

And a few major chains will remain open to give customers access to essential supplies, like groceries and medicine.

Here is a list of stores open and closed this Easter Sunday:

OPEN


  • Walmart
  • Walgreens
  • Kroger and its sister chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and others) are open but close early. Click here for your local store's hours.
  • Whole Foods
  • Dollar General (stores will close at 5 p.m.)
  • Home Depot (will close at 6 p.m.)


CLOSED


  • Trader Joe's
  • Aldi
  • Sam's Club
  • Publix
  • H-E-B
  • Costco
  • Lowe's
  • Target
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldgrocery storeeaster
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
4 COVID-19 outbreaks in 1 county linked to parties, celebrations
At least 6 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
Student athletes deliver surprise gifts on Easter Sunday
Worshipers heed Pritzker's plea to stay home Easter Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News