Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: San Francisco 49ers hold moment of silence at team practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The morning after a deadly shooting at California's Gilroy Garlic Festival, the San Francisco 49ers held a moment of silence in honor of the victims.

"Our community was affected by a horrific tragedy last night down in Gilroy," General Manager John Lynch said.

What we know about the 3 killed in the Garlic Festival shooting

"And our players, our team, our organization thought it would be appropriate if we started practice with a moment of silence."

With that, many players took a knee, while others bowed there head in silence for 30 seconds. Training camp spectators also participated.

Band describes gunshots that rang out while they were on stage at Gilroy Garlic Festival

Lynch concluded the moment by thanking the crowd for their support.

Three people, a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a man in his 20's died in the shooting. Several other victims remain in the hospital with varying degrees of injury.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival


Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
