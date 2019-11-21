5 Chicago police officers injured in West Side crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five Chicago police officers have been injured, two seriously, in a crash on the West Side Thursday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at Jackson Boulevard and Francisco Avenue. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene and showed one SUV crashed through a fence and into a tree.

Two of the injured police officers were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition and three others were transported to Rush Medical Center in fair condition, authorities said. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.



Police said a marked police vehicle and unmarked police vehicle were responding to a call of shots fired in the area of Ferdinand Street and Drake Avenue at about 10:19 a.m. and collided with each other.

Police said the suspect's vehicle was later found empty and abandoned in the 2600-block of West Adams Street with an extended magazine inside. No one is in custody.
