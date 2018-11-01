TAMPA, Florida --Police in Florida say five children and two adults were struck by a vehicle while waiting at a school bus stop on Thursday.
Authorities say two children were seriously injured in the crash in Tampa. The other five victims suffered minor injuries.
Investigators say a silver Ford Escort was traveling eastbound when the car struck the victims at the bus stop.
Witnesses told officers that the car was driving fast when the incident occurred, but authorities say they are still investigating.
RELATED: School bus stop crash highlights safety issues
Police say the driver, Brian Darnell West, is in custody and the crash is under investigation.
Children Victims:
Alexandra Torres-Banegas, 6
Allinson Galindo, 6
Perla Galindo, 12
Sandy Quintana, 9
Enrique Antonio Tobias Patino, 6
Adult Victims:
Yanely Jurado, 31
Laura Patino Chavez, 32
.@TampaPD at 16th St & Bougainvillea for a #traffic accident w multiple injuries. Please avoid the area as we investigate— TampaPD (@TampaPD) November 1, 2018
The crash comes after three young siblings in the rural Indiana community of Rochester were hit and killed by a pickup truck on Tuesday as they crossed a two-lane highway to get to their school bus. Another child was critically injured in the incident. The driver of the truck was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of disregarding a stop sign and causing injury.
RELATED: Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Rochester, Indiana, bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
On Wednesday, a 9-year-old boy was killed in Mississippi as he crossed a highway to catch a school bus. The driver who struck the child was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.