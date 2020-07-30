3 Chicago police officers, suspect shot on NW Side during arrest; 2 other officers injured

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6342783" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago cop was wounded in a shooting in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers and a carjacking suspect were shot and two others injured while arresting the suspect in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, police said.Police said the officers were arresting a carjacking suspect at the 25th District station at 5555 West Grand Avenue when at about 9:40 a.m. during the arrest process, the suspect was able to fire several shots at the officers.One officer was shot in the neck and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. A doctor at Illinois Masonic said a breathing tube was put in to allow him to protect his airways and they are working to stabilize him.A second officer was shot in the hip and transported to Loyola University Medical Center. A third officer was shot in a protective vest and the bullet did not penetrate through. That officer was also taken to Loyola Medical Center.Two other officers suffered chest pains and were taken to Loyola Medical Center for treatment.The carjacking suspect was also wounded and transported to Stroger Hospital. The suspect's condition is not known.Superintendent David Brown said the suspect was wanted in connection with a carjacking downtown on June 26.Speaking outside Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Superintendent Brown asked for prays for the officers and the whole department."I want to strongly emphasize the inherent danger that these and all Chicago police officers experience every day protecting the residents of Chicago," he said. "When they leave home, they leave their loved ones and put these stars on and risk everything, they risk everything protecting all of us."