At least 5 dead in shooting at Florida bank, suspect in custody: Police

EMBED </>More Videos

SEBRING, Florida --
Authorities say five people have been killed in a shooting at a Florida bank.

Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said during a news conference that Zephen Xaver was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a SunTrust Bank branch.

Hoglund says a man contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. Police say initial negotiations to get the barricaded man to leave the bank were unsuccessful.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the bank to continue the negotiations, and the man eventually surrendered.

Police didn't say what charges Xaver would face or indicate a motive.

The victims were not immediately identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
15 hurt in CTA bus crash in Goose Island
WATCH LIVE: Firefighters battling blaze at West Pullman home
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold moves in after snow falls in NW suburbs
Pelosi to Trump: No State of the Union in the House until shutdown ends
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Chicago AccuWeather: Turning colder Wednesday
Boy, 10, dies of suicide; mom says he was bullied
Gunshots fired on CTA bus on South Side
Show More
Michael Gandolfini to play young Tony Soprano
Man charged in Boston kidnapping sent for mental evaluation
Chicago police union defends decision to endorse embattled Ald. Burke
Fight breaks out at Houston restaurant after woman's card allegedly declined
City Council meets amid report Ald. Solis secretly recorded Ald. Burke
More News