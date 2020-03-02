5 in custody after chase, crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people were taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south Suburban Dolton Sunday night, police said.Illinois State police said they were contacted by Chicago police that they were following a vehicle on the southbound Bishop Ford near 111th Street at about 8:48 p.m. Chicago police said the vehicle was wanted in connection with a homicide.Police began chasing the vehicle in Calumet Heights and the suspect lost control and crashed into a light pole on the ramp to Dolton, police said.Five people were taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said.