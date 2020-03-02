5 in custody after chase, crash on Bishop Ford Freeway in Dolton

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people were taken into custody after a police chase ended in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south Suburban Dolton Sunday night, police said.

Illinois State police said they were contacted by Chicago police that they were following a vehicle on the southbound Bishop Ford near 111th Street at about 8:48 p.m. Chicago police said the vehicle was wanted in connection with a homicide.

Police began chasing the vehicle in Calumet Heights and the suspect lost control and crashed into a light pole on the ramp to Dolton, police said.

Five people were taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocalumet heightsdoltonpolice chasechicago crimehomicide
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd novel coronavirus patient in Ill. being treated at Arlington Heights hospital
100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
Woman, 28, sexually assaulted in Uber vehicle in Lakeview, police say
1 killed, 2 injured after car hits River North fire hydrant following crash, police chase
How to avoid bringing bed bugs home from spring break
18 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Show More
CDC mistakenly releases coronavirus patient
McDonald's offers free Egg McMuffin as Wendy's launches breakfast menu
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy Monday
'Kids are safe': Stepdad of missing Idaho children says
Molson Coors brewery in Milwaukee reopening Monday after mass shooting
More TOP STORIES News