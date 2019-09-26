5 injured after stolen SUV crashes into tree, parked car in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured after police said a stolen SUV hit a parked car and then a tree on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning.Police said the stolen Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on 63rth Street when it turned onto Washtenaw Avenue, hitting a parked vehicle and a tree.The driver of the SUV fled the scene and is not in custody, police said. Five people who were in the SUV were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.Police said the crash did not involve a pursuit.