5 injured after stolen SUV crashes into tree, parked car in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people were injured after police said a stolen SUV hit a parked car and then a tree on Chicago's South Side Thursday morning.

Police said the stolen Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on 63rth Street when it turned onto Washtenaw Avenue, hitting a parked vehicle and a tree.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene and is not in custody, police said. Five people who were in the SUV were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash did not involve a pursuit.
