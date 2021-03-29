5 killed in 2 separate Eisenhower Expressway wrong-way crashes in Chicago, Forest Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A total of five people have been killed in two separate crashes on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.Three people were killed in one crash involving three vehicles at about 2 a.m. on the inbound lanes of I-290.Two other people were taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, fire officials said. Another two refused treatment at the scene.State police said that two people were killed in another wrong-way crash on I-w90.The crash occurred at Des Plaines Avenue in west suburban Forest Park.Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.