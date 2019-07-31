5 vehicles damaged by rocks, bricks thrown from overpass in West Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several cars on Chicago's Far South Side were damaged after someone dropped bricks and rocks from an overpass Wednesday morning, police said.
The incidents occurred at an overpass in the 11700-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 1:01 a.m., police said. The windshields on at least five vehicles were damaged, police said.
"I was coming from under the viaduct, coming off of work, and a brick just hit the side of my car and came through the window," said Jasmine Moore.
No one was injured and no one is in custody, police said.
In a separate incident, three boys were charged after a Chicago police vehicle was hit by rocks in the Little Village neighborhood.
