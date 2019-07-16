Police investigating after 5 vehicles vandalized, burglarized near Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five cars were damaged and at least two of them were burglarized near Lincoln Park Monday, according to Chicago police.According to police, approximately five vehicles were parked in the 1500 block of North Fremont Street near Joe's on Weed when the windows were busted out and at least two of the vehicles had property taken from inside.Police say the vehicles were in a parking lot when some of the owners returned to find the damage and missing property.Police say the exact time of the theft is unknown.Police do not know if the owners of the vehicle were attending the Garth Brooks concert at Joe's On Weed nearby when the burglaries occurred.Area Central detectives are investigating.