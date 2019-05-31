ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Five people were wounded in a shooting in south suburban Robbins Thursday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's police responded to a reported shooting in the 14000-block of Grace Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, shots were fired from a vehicle that had pulled up to where a gathering was being held, wounding five people.
Two people, a 32-year-old man from Sauk Village and a 30-year-old man from Harvey, were both transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition.
A 23-year-old man from Robbins was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, a 25-year-old man from Chicago was taken to Metro South Medical Center and a 29-year-old man was transported to university of Chicago Medical Center.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.
5 wounded in Robbins shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News