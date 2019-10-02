6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll

Honoree Colin Kroll attends the Variety Breakthrough of the Year Awards during the 2014 International CES at The Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on January 9, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Variety)

NEW YORK -- Six alleged members of a drug delivery service known as "Mike's Candyshop" were arrested Wednesday by police and federal agents and charged with distributing heroin and cocaine, including a dose that killed Colin Kroll, the co-founder of the HQ Trivia app and Vine.

Kroll, who was found dead last December at his Manhattan home, was a customer of Mike's Candyshop, according to the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, which announced the arrests.

"As alleged, these defendants operated a covert on-demand delivery service for the distribution of highly addictive and dangerous drugs," said US Attorney Geoff Berman.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendants were members of a drug trafficking organization that delivered heroin and cocaine on demand to customers in New York City. Mike's Candyshop generally operated seven days per week, from approximately 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m., with the exception of major holidays such as Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, and Labor Day.

"This illicit enterprise allegedly allowed people to order heroin and cocaine to their doorstep simply by calling the business phone number with the same convenience as if they were ordering a pizza, said Peter Fitzhugh, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New York.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattandrug bustoverdose
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attorney claims new evidence in ex-Chicago Bear girlfriend's death
Man fatally shot by Bridgeview officer after squad car rear-ended, police say
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
'My brother is not a terrorist': Family of Woodfield Mall driver speaks for 1st time
Gab bringing over 150 seasonal jobs to Chicago area
Gary named Most Miserable City in US
Prosecution rests in trials for 2 accused of murdering Tyshawn Lee
Show More
Blind community proves anyone can garden
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Judge denies bail for R. Kelly in NYC sex-abuse case
Real estate listing goes viral for Ghostface photobomb
Man found fatally shot in West Rogers Park alley
More TOP STORIES News