CHICAGO --
Six children and two adults were killed in a fire early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The fire broke out in a three-story apartment building about 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs and Chicago police.

The fire department reported that six children and two adults died in the fire.

Two other children were transported to local hospitals, the departments said. They were in critical condition, police said.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital, the fire department said. They were in good condition.

The fire was put out by 5:10 a.m., according to the department.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details about the fatalities.

