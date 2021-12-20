Loop 7-Eleven set on fire by man who verbally assaulted woman: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man verbally assaulted a woman inside a 7-Eleven in the Loop and then set the store on fire Saturday morning, Chicago police said.The incident occurred in the first block of East Madison Street at about 5:50 a.m. Police said a man verbally assaulted a 41-year-old woman and then set the store on fire.Two people were transported in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.Area Three detectives and the Chicago Fire Department are investigating. No one is in custody.