7-Eleven clerk left in coma after beating over stolen beer

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. -- A 7-Eleven clerk was beaten up over stolen beer and left in a coma in California.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man and woman wanted in a brutal assault of a 7-Eleven clerk.

Officers said the two walked into a 7-Eleven in Torrance, California, around 1 a.m. Saturday and stole some beer.

The 49-year-old clerk chased after them.

That's when he was severely beaten and left on the ground with a fractured skull.

He's still in the hospital in a coma.

Police have said a third suspect, who is not pictured, was involved.

It's believed they all got away in a silver or gray four-door car.
