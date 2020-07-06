75 shot, 13 fatally, in Chicago July 4th weekend violence, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6301050" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> No arrests have been made yet in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old in Englewood Saturday night.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6298798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On the Fourth of July at around 7 p.m., Chicago police said a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot on a sidewalk in Austin.

Outstanding work on the part of 7th Dist.Officers @ChicagoCAPS07 in the recovery of 17 firearms thus far this weekend. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/jdxiNc5kIG — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 4, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6296548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "The best way to reduce violence is to prevent it from happening." City officials are preparing for a historically violent weekend in Chicago.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6292493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Lori LIghtfoot discuesses plans to keep Chicagoans safe over the July 4th weekend.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6294683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lightfoot told Chris Cuomo that crime emerges from neighborhoods where people lose hope, lacking access to jobs, health care and education.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's July 4th holiday marked the third straight weekend that a child has fallen victim to gun violence in the city.Since Friday at 5 p.m., at least 75 people were shot in Chicago. Thirteen of the victims have died, including 7-year-old Natalie Wallace who was fatally shot in Austin Saturday night.The child was visiting her grandmother's home for a family gathering when she was shot and killed.Police said she was playing outside when a white vehicle pulled up and three suspects got out, firing more than 20 shots.The 7-year-old was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead."To see my daughter on the table with a gunshot wound to the forehead, that will change somebody's life," said Natalie's father Nathan Wallace during a press conference Sunday.Wallace said Natalie liked drawing."She did things most kids would do," he said.Chicago police said Sunday night that a person of interest in the shooting is in custody. Charges are expected Monday."It is sad you hear this on the news every day that a child getting killed, somebody getting killed, but you don't think about it until it's your own," Nathan Wallace said.CPD said they were putting more officers on the streets for the holiday weekend but Wallace's family is wondering why they didn't see them on their corner.As the Wallace family shares their story, they're wondering how many people are listening, and whether their voices even make a difference."Something has to give in Chicago, and I pray that Lori Lightfoot and chief of police put something together to stop this," Nathan Wallace said. "At the end of the day, our future is getting hurt."Meanwhile, there have been no arrests in the shooting death of Varnado Jones.The 14-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in Englewood. He was among eight people shot in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street when four males walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police.Varnado Jones was hit in the back and pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital, police said.Three other male victims were pronounced dead, two at the scene and one at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. Their ages were not immediately known.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatalities.An 11-year-old boy with a graze wound to the ankle and a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen were both taken to Comer in fair condition, police said.A 35-year-old man shot in the hip, leg, arm and wrist was taken to St. Bernard Hospital and transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 29-year-old man shot in the foot was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.The suspects fled after the shooting and no one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.Varnado's family is planning a peaceful protest at the site where he was killed Tuesday.As of early Sunday, 67 people had been shot in Chicago. Thirteen had died.Less than two hours later, eight other people were shot in North Lawndale on the West Side.Six people were shot, one of them fatally, when someone fired into a crowd that was setting off fireworks.The group was lighting fireworks on the sidewalk at 1:14 a.m. in the 1500-block of South Millard Avenue when a white vehicle approached and someone inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.A 20-year-old woman was hit in the head and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office did not release details about the fatality.A 30-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and knee, a 27-year-old man was hit in the abdomen and a 28-year-old man was shot in the left shoulder and leg, police said. All three were taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.A 44-year-old man shot twice in the hip and a 30-year-old man shot in the right leg were both taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.Debris from the fireworks littered the street as police investigated.A 10-year-old girl and a woman were wounded in a shooting Sunday in West Rogers Park on the Northwest Side.They were standing in the hallway of an apartment building at 12:58 a.m. in the 7400-block of North Artesian Avenue when a male fired shots through a door, according to Chicago police. The child was grazed on her right hand and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said. A 48-year-old woman was shot in both legs and taken to the same hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.A teenage boy is among three people who were shot Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.The boy, 15, was with two men about 10:25 pm. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire as they stood in an alley in the 2800-block of South Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. One man, 23, was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.As of 5 p.m. Saturday, police had recovered 17 firearms.A woman was shot to death and two men were wounded near 31st Street Beach on the South Side.They were walking about 5:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3100-block of South Lake Shore Drive when a group of about six males approached, according to Chicago police.Three or four members of the group distracted the 35-year-old woman while two other suspects pulled out guns and started shooting at her and the two men she was with, police said. The woman was hit in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.She was identified Sunday as Quentella Smith of Chicago.A 26-year-old man was shot in the right leg, thigh and torso, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately known.The other man, 32, was grazed on his left leg, according to police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.Later Saturday morning, 31-year-old man was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side.About 7:15 a.m. he was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle in the 6400-block of South Hoyne Avenue, when someone inside a dark-colored SUV began firing shots in his direction, Chicago police said.He was struck in the chest, neck, right arm and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released the details of his death.Area One detectives are investigating.A 20-year-old man was also shot and killed near the 6600-block of South Halsted Saturday morning, police say.Earlier in the week, Chicago's mayor and police superintendent laid out their plans to curb violence in the city this 4th of July holiday weekend, including 1,200 more police officers on the streets.Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a new violence prevention dash board to identify hot spots throughout the city, and coordinate efforts between police and violence prevention groups to try and make the holiday weekend safe.CPD Supt. David Brown expanded on the department's approach Friday."The best way to reduce violence is to prevent it from happening," he said. "We will be targeting criminal networks that are the pipeline to violence in this city over this 4th of July weekend."Chicago police will be doing their part this weekend, but the mayor said it must be an all-hands-on-deck effort across Chicago if the city is going to avoid a repeat of the past two deadly weekends."It's not just on the police department. Not just on the fire department. Not just on elected officials," Lightfoot said. "All of us have to embrace our notion of community and think about what we can do, each of us in our own way, to make our communities safe and healthy and vibrant."With more officers on the streets from Thursday to Sunday, they will be focusing on getting illegal guns off the street, according to city officials."I will also have officers on foot patrols across our neighborhoods including the walking beat to get to know their neighborhood and residents and protecting them so they can celebrate safely," Supt. Brown said.Police will be partnering with community groups to help deter violence."We'll be working around the clock," said Chris Patterson, with the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago. "And in most cases across the city, you'll see outreach workers, case managers and victim advocates working from a 2pm to 2am shift and even longer than that, because we know that maybe half of the conflicts that are arising are happening after midnight."Officers will be monitoring social media for large gatherings - and not just to prevent the spread of COVID-19."We know that in certain areas that are plagued by gun violence, large gatherings are a recipe for disaster," Lightfoot said.They mayor had this message to those bent on violence: "Before you pick up a firearm and pull the trigger aiming for somebody else, think about the number of children that have been killed just in the last two weeks."Brown said the best way to reduce violence is to prevent it from happening in the first place. He is hoping his officers will be able to make that happen this weekend, but workers at a day care center near the Englewood Police District said they still worry about safety."They can't be everywhere, they're right across the street and things still happen right across the street," said LaParish Trimuel, director of Learn Together Grow Together. "So it's like, what can we do?"Brown said the department will participate in a series of #HitTheHood events to provide peaceful opportunities to celebrate the holiday weekend. Activists say their message is simple: those who want peace in Chicago far outnumber those who would point a gun."It is important that we take back our streets," said Cleopatra Draper, with the #HitTheHood Coalition. "In order to combat violence, we have to get out and be active.""Things ain't never going to change in Chicago until we change," community organizer Jahmal Cole said. "Things ain't never going to get better until we get better."Lightfoot said she is standing behind a decision by Brown to sweep young people off drug corners. The ACLU is criticizing the plan to sweep those corners, but the Lightfoot is not changing her mind. She said gangs are putting kids out on the streets to do their dirty work."If any civil liberties group has a problem with people who are killing our people over drug spots, let's have a conversation because you need to have your attitude readjusted," Lightfoot said.Lightfoot also appeared on CNN Thursday night to discuss the topic. She told Chris Cuomo that crime emerges from neighborhoods where people lose hope, lacking access to jobs, health care and education.As for President Donald Trump's criticism about crime in Chicago, the mayor said he shows no leadership, and has never called her and asked what he can do to help