8 injured in Lake Shore Drive crash

EMS Plan 1 @ 1600 N LSD for MVA, One (1) car overturned with Eight (8) occupants, Three (3) yellow to Lurie Children Hosp, One (1) Red to NWMH, Three (3) Yellow to NWMH, One (1) refusal. Total of Eight (8) patients. NFI 4-18. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 18, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people have been injured after a car overturned on Lake Shore Drive Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The one-vehicle crash occurred in the 1600-block of North Lake Shore Drive.Three people were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital and four others were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, with one patient in critical condition. Another person refused treatment.