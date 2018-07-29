8 questioned after Oak Park standoff

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) --Oak Park police were questioning eight people Sunday night in connection with a standoff at a home where gunshots were heard earlier in the day.
Authorities were called at about 5:30 a.m. to a house on South Taylor Avenue near Roosevelt Road after a report of shots fired.
After people inside the house refused to come out, the Cook County Sheriff SWAT team called in to assist with entry into the house.
The neighborhood was cordoned off and residents were told to stay inside their homes.
Officers entered the house at about 9:30 a.m. Seven people inside surrendered without incident. An eighth person, who police said was associated with the address but not inside at the time, was also being questioned.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oak Park Police Department at 708-386-3800. Information may be provided anonymously by calling 708-434-1636 or at www.oak-park.us/crimetip.