8 shot, 4 killed in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Eight people were shot, four fatally, Tuesday morning in a mass shooting incident in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Chicago police officers responded just before 5:45 a.m. to the intersection of 62nd and Morgan streets for a reported shooting.

Chicago police said there was an argument inside a home in the 6200-block of South Morgan before the shooting took place.

Four people were pronounced deceased on the scene; none have yet been publicly identified.

RELATED: 4 mass shootings in 6 hours leave 38 wounded, 6 dead

Four others were taken to local hospitals.

A man shot in the back of the head was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in unknown condition, police said. A 25-year old man also suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was taken to Christ in unknown condition. A female victim suffered unspecified gunshot wounds, and is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center. A 23-year-old man walked into St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back; he has been taken to University of Chicago in critical condition, CPD said.

A child was also taken to a local hospital for observation, in addition to those shot, according to CPD.

The area where the shooting took place has been closed off, while police investigate.

This is the second mass shooting Chicago has seen in the last four days. A 29-year-old mother of three was killed in a Chatham shooting that left nine others hurt on Saturday morning.

No one was in custody later Tuesday morning. Area One detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

