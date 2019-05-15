8-year-old accidentally shot mom at baseball game, police say

MILLINGTON, Tennessee -- A woman is in critical condition after her 8-year-old son accidentally shot her while at a baseball game Tuesday night.Police say the child found the gun in an antique World War II vehicle that was on display at Millington USA Stadium.According to police, the child thought it was a toy gun and accidentally shot his mother. The owner of the gun could be charged.Police are also working to learn why the gun was left in the car and why it was loaded.The mother and child have not been identified.