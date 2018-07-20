87-year-old man mugged in Lincoln Square

An elderly man was mugged on Chicago's Northwest Side late Wednesday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 87-year-old man was mugged on Chicago's Northwest Side late Wednesday morning.

The elderly man was walking north in the 4400-block of North Rockwell Street around 11:45 a.m. Police said that's when someone grabbed and pulled on the victim's arm, reached into the pocket of his pants and took his wallet.

The thief got away with about $40 in cash.

Police said the suspect was described as a black man in his early 30s, who is about 5 ft. 9 in. tall. He was wearing a white shirt and dark shorts at the time.

No one is in custody.
