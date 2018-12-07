9 hospitalized after high CO levels detected in East Garfield Park home

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nine people were taken to the hospital from Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday morning for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a person who fell in a home in the 600-block of North Sawyer Avenue. When Chicago Fire Department paramedics walked into the home, their meters instantly went off because of dangerous CO levels.

A hazardous materials team and additional ambulances were called to the scene. Eight adults and one child were transported to local hospitals in good condition. One paramedic was checked out as a precaution.

Fire officials said CO is odorless, colorless and deadly. A carbon-monoxide alarm is crucial to have in your home.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
carbon monoxidehospitalChicagoEast Garfield Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search for gunman continues after Loop subway shooting
Former Cub Luis Valbuena killed in car crash
Man found guilty in shooting that killed 311 operator outside Bronzeville Starbucks
Ding dong ditch? Nope, just a moose at the door
Marlboro owner Altria invests $1.8B in cannabis company Cronos
Burr Oak students get free bikes, most for the first time ever
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Dog lost by groomer found injured in a ditch
Show More
Parents charged in 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy in NYC dies
White House chief of staff John Kelly expected to resign soon
More News