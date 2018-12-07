CHICAGO (WLS) --Nine people were taken to the hospital from Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday morning for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.
Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a person who fell in a home in the 600-block of North Sawyer Avenue. When Chicago Fire Department paramedics walked into the home, their meters instantly went off because of dangerous CO levels.
A hazardous materials team and additional ambulances were called to the scene. Eight adults and one child were transported to local hospitals in good condition. One paramedic was checked out as a precaution.
Fire officials said CO is odorless, colorless and deadly. A carbon-monoxide alarm is crucial to have in your home.