Nine people were taken to the hospital from Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Friday morning for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.Firefighters responded around 8 a.m. to a report of a person who fell in a home in the 600-block of North Sawyer Avenue. When Chicago Fire Department paramedics walked into the home, their meters instantly went off because of dangerous CO levels.A hazardous materials team and additional ambulances were called to the scene. Eight adults and one child were transported to local hospitals in good condition. One paramedic was checked out as a precaution.Fire officials said CO is odorless, colorless and deadly. A carbon-monoxide alarm is crucial to have in your home.