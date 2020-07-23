9 rescued after boat capsizes in Chicago River near Chinatown, child, 7, in critical condition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child is in critical condition after nine people were rescued from a boat that overturned on the Chicago River Wednesday evening, Chicago fire officials said.The boat capsized near 15th Street in the Chinatown neighborhood around 6:30 p.m., and drifted three blocks down to 18th Street before first responders were able to rescue the occupants."If you look down the river the accessibility of where we actually found the victim versus where we retrieved everyone else. We're talking almost three block down river," said Deputy District Chief Carmelita Wiley-Earls, CFD.Fire officials said there were at least nine people on the boat, which they described as a "small craft," and it was unclear if the occupants were wearing life vests."There was over nine people in the boat," said Chief Patrick Maloney, CFD. "It was a small craft, kind of pretty packed up as far as water safety."Three people refused treatment at the scene. Three adults and three children were taken to area hospitals for treatment in fair to critical condition. Among them is a 7-year-old child who was trapped under the capsized vessel and was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition after being found unresponsive."The helicopter divers that went into the water were able to retrieve the one child that was underneath the capsized boat," Maloney said.Fire officials said it was thanks to the help of the people who called 911, they were able to successfully rescue all passengers."Without The public's input and without the public's initially 911 sounding of the alarm then we would have a different outcome," Wiley-Earls said.The river is around 20 to 30 feet deep in the area where the boat capsized.Fire officials said regardless of social distancing regulations, all boaters should be mindful not to overboard a boat as it increases the danger of that craft overturning.Fire officials said this is the fourth or fifth incident involving water rescues just this week and reiterated that everyone onboard a boat should wear life jackets, especially children, and practice safe boating.