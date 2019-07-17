9-year-old girl's sketch may help Utah police solve theft crime

Police in Utah may be closer to solving a crime thanks to a sketch by a 9-year-old girl.

Symoni Berg saw someone take off in a truck after stealing a package from her family's front porch last weekend.

Symoni drew officers a picture, which is a pretty good representation of the actual truck seen in a surveillance photo.

Police are now working to find out who owns the truck and say the photo is actually helping investigators narrow down who they are looking for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahchildrensketchfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicago area
El Chapo sentencing: Sinaloa drug lord Joaquin Guzman gets life in prison
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
Justice Stevens opinions included striking down Chicago anti-gang loitering law
City celebrates trapper who captured 'Chance the Snapper'
Hummus recalled nationwide due to listeria concerns
Obama surprises students in Chicago
Show More
Mayor announces first steps towards new Chicago casino
Dozens displaced after extra-alarm fire at Crystal Lake Condo complex
Manual Cinema blends puppetry, music, performance
Amazon Prime Day was largest shopping event in its history
Man charged with vandalizing ex-girlfriend's family's property
More TOP STORIES News