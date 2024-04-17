911 dispatcher honored for helping save life of retired Chicago firefighter: 'It was a blessing'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 911 dispatcher is being honored for helping to save the life of a retired Chicago firefighter.

Amanda Garr took the call for George Ma'Ayteh back in October.

He wasn't breathing, and she quickly instructed the caller to start CPR, guiding the compressions over the phone.

"It makes me want to continue doing a great job. It makes me want to tell everyone else how to do CPR," Garr said.

It was not until Ma'Ayteh recovered from cardiac arrest days later, that Garr and others realized he was one of their own, as an emergency responder.

"It was a blessing that she was on the phone that day. My good friend and coworker over there, Paula, she was the one doing the compressions on me. Without her, none of this is possible," Ma'Ayteh said.

It turns out Garr's father worked with Ma'Ayteh at the Chicago Fire Department for years.