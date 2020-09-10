Night Before September 11th: Watch WABC-TV's late-night newscast hours before the 2001 terror attacks in New York City

NEW YORK -- In the early hours of Sept. 11, 2001, WABC-TV, our sister station in New York City, aired its 11 p.m. newscast after midnight because of Monday Night Football delays.

Michael Jordan, a wild high school party and the New York Giants dominated headlines on WABC-TV's newscast.

No one could have predicted what would happen hours later.

That night, Meteorologist Sam Champion forecasted "sunny and pleasant" weather for Tuesday, Sept. 11. His weather report also includes a shot of the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan.

2020 marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, when hijacked planes piloted by al-Qaida terrorists crashed in New York, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Check out the full newscast in the video below:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityseptember 11u.s. & world9 11terror attack
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after South Loop SWAT standoff
USPS mail carrier critically hurt in Burnside shooting
Orland Hills police chief fired for social media post
GOP's stimulus bill fails in Senate vote
WI COVID-19 cases increase 1,547; 10 additional deaths
Gov. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as IL reports 1,953 new cases
VIDEO: Burglars smash into jewelry store as series of break-ins reported on NW Side
Show More
Driver shot, carjacked while driving on I-57: ISP
Chicago police more likely to stop Black drivers without citing them, data reveals
Chicago Gourmet will benefit IL Restaurant Employee Relief Fund
Boy dies after table falls at Oak Brook wedding reception: police
Diana Rigg, 'The Avengers' and 'Game of Thrones' star, dies
More TOP STORIES News