Patriot Day 2023: September 11, 2001 remembrance events to be held in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple cities in the Chicago area have events planned Monday to honor the lives lost 22 years ago to the September 11, 2001 attacks.
September 11 is recognized nationally as Patriot Day.
Chicago events
Union Station Meal Pack for 9/11
Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
225 S. Canal St., Chicago, Ill.
Hoyne Elementary School "Red Bandana Games"
Monday, 12:30 p.m.
8905 S. Crandon Ave., Chicago, Ill.
Suburban events
Aurora 9/11 Ceremony
Monday, 7:30 a.m.
75 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora, Ill.
Naperville 9/11 Ceremony
Monday, 6 p.m.
400 S. Eagle St., Naperville, Ill.
Elgin 9/11 Ceremony
Monday, 9 a.m.
45 Symphony Way, Elgin, Ill.
Palatine 9/11 Ceremony
Monday, 9 a.m.
Brockway Street and Slade Street, Palatine, Ill.
College of DuPage 9/11 Commemoration
Monday, 7:30 a.m.
425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Ill.
Kankakee Community College Portrait of a Soldier Exhibit
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
100 College Dr., Kankakee, Ill.
Lemonaid Kids Helping Kids Charity Event
Monday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
700 Bonnie Brae, River Forest, Ill.