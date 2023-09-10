Multiple cities in the Chicago area have events planned Monday to honor the lives lost 22 years ago on September 11, 2001.

Patriot Day 2023: September 11, 2001 remembrance events to be held in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple cities in the Chicago area have events planned Monday to honor the lives lost 22 years ago to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

September 11 is recognized nationally as Patriot Day.

Chicago events

Union Station Meal Pack for 9/11

Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

225 S. Canal St., Chicago, Ill.

Hoyne Elementary School "Red Bandana Games"

Monday, 12:30 p.m.

8905 S. Crandon Ave., Chicago, Ill.

Suburban events

Aurora 9/11 Ceremony

Monday, 7:30 a.m.

75 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora, Ill.

Naperville 9/11 Ceremony

Monday, 6 p.m.

400 S. Eagle St., Naperville, Ill.

Elgin 9/11 Ceremony

Monday, 9 a.m.

45 Symphony Way, Elgin, Ill.

Palatine 9/11 Ceremony

Monday, 9 a.m.

Brockway Street and Slade Street, Palatine, Ill.

College of DuPage 9/11 Commemoration

Monday, 7:30 a.m.

425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Kankakee Community College Portrait of a Soldier Exhibit

Monday, 5:30 p.m.

100 College Dr., Kankakee, Ill.

Lemonaid Kids Helping Kids Charity Event

Monday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

700 Bonnie Brae, River Forest, Ill.