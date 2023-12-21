Oscars shortlists in 10 award categories announced

Shortlists in 10 categories for the Oscars have been announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The categories include the following: Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.

Nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 11 and concludes on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Nominations will be announced on Jan. 23 and the the 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here's a look at the shortlists:

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films, out of 167 eligible films, will advance in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

"American Symphony"

"Beyond Utopia"

"Bobi Wine: The People's President"

"Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project"

"In the Rearview"

"Stamped from the Beginning"

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie"

"A Still Small Voice"

"32 Sounds"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

Fifteen films, out of 114 qualified films, will advance in the Documentary Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Bear"

"Between Earth & Sky"

"Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games"

"Camp Courage"

"Deciding Vote"

"How We Get Free"

"If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis"

"Island in Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Last Song from Kabul"

"Ni Nai & Wi Pó"

"Oasis"

"Wings of Dust"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards. Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:

Armenia, "Amerikatsi"

Bhutan, "The Monk and the Gun"

Denmark, "The Promised Land"

Finland, "Fallen Leaves"

France, "The Taste of Things"

Germany, "The Teachers' Lounge"

Iceland, "Godland"

Italy, "Io Capitano"

Japan, "Perfect Days"

Mexico, "Totem"

Morocco, "The Mother of All Lies"

Spain, "Society of the Snow"

Tunisia, "Four Daughters"

Ukraine, "20 Days in Mariupol"

United Kingdom, "The Zone of Interest"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

"Beau Is Afraid"

"Ferrari"

"Golda"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"The Last Voyage of the Demeter"

"Maestro"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Fifteen scores, out of 148 eligible scores, will advance in the Original Score category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:

"American Fiction"

"American Symphony"

"Barbie"

"The Boy and the Heron"

"The Color Purple"

"Elemental"

"The Holdovers"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Saltburn"

"Society of the Snow"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Zone of Interest"

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

Fifteen songs, out of 94 eligible songs, will advance in the Original Song category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)" from "Asteroid City"

"Dance The Night" from "Barbie"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

"Keep It Movin'" from "The Color Purple"

"Superpower (I)" from "The Color Purple"

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"

"High Life" from "Flora and Son"

"Meet In The Middle" from "Flora and Son"

"Can't Catch Me Now" from "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Quiet Eyes" from "Past Lives"

"Road To Freedom" from "Rustin"

"Am I Dreaming" from "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Fifteen films, out of 93 films that qualified, will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

"Boom"

"Eeva"

"Humo (Smoke)"

"I'm Hip"

"A Kind of Testament"

"Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)"

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Once upon a Studio"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"Pete"

"27"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

"Wild Summon"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Fifteen films, out of 187 films that qualified, will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

"The After"

"The Anne Frank Gift Shop"

"An Avocado Pit"

"Bienvenidos a Los Angeles"

"Dead Cat"

"Good Boy"

"Invincible"

"Invisible Border"

"Knight of Fortune"

"The One Note Man"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Shepherd"

"Strange Way of Life"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

"Yellow"

SOUND

Ten films will advance in the Sound category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

"Barbie"

"The Creator"

"Ferrari"

"The Killer"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

VISUAL EFFECTS

Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 96th Academy Awards.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

"Poor Things"

"Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire"

"Society of the Snow"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

