Holiday favorite 'A Christmas Carol' returns for 46th year to Goodman Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's favorite holiday tradition is back at the Goodman Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for the 46th annual production of the iconic tale "A Christmas Carol."

Acclaimed Chicago artist Jessica Thebus returns for her fourth season directing a cast that stars Larry Yando in his 16th year as Ebenezer Scrooge-with Austin Tichenor stepping into the miserly businessman's shoes for eight performances. The show also features a cast of 34 newcomers and returning favorites, including Christian Lucas as Tiny Tim joined by young performers Viva Boresi, Annabel Finch, Amir Henderson, Rika Nishikawa and Leighton Tantillo.

A Christmas Carol runs November 18 through December 31 (opening night is Sunday, November 26 at 6:30 P.M.). Tickets are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol or by phone at 312-443-3800. Visit the website for performance dates when Tichenor will appear as Scrooge. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of PNC, Major Corporate Sponsor and Abbott Fund, Corporate Sponsor Partner.

Additionally, the Goodman's annual Tree Lighting at 6:45 P.M. on opening night, Sunday, November 26, will feature special guests leading a countdown to light the tree.

"A Christmas Carol is a Chicago tradition, one that I celebrated from the audience as a child, then as a mom and now as an artist," said Thebus. "This year, we lean into the notion of how we can find each other in celebration, when so much that we encounter in our world seeks to divide us."