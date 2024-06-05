Jonathan Shaboo from Broadway in Chicago's 'The Kite Runner' discusses upcoming performances

Jonathan Shaboo stars in the Broadway in Chicago adaptation of the bestselling novel, "The Kite Runner."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A stage adaptation of the bestselling book "The Kite Runner" is taking the stage at CIBC Theater on Tuesday.

The show tells the story of two childhood friends who are torn apart in Afghanistan during the 1970s.

The story is told across two decades and two continents.

Jonathan Shaboo plays Rahim Khan, Dr. Schneider and Omar Faisal in "The Kite Runner."

"The plot is simply a story of redemption," he said. "The tragedies that happen when friendships break apart in politically charged areas, and then the story of finding a way to make that good again."

Shaboo's characters, ranging from doctors to lawyers, require 15 costume changes, he said.

Shaboo has deep ties to the Chicago theatre scene through his work with Goodman Theatre, as a graduate of The School at Steppenwolf and as a founding member of Bramble Theatre Company in Andersonville.

"Andersonville is an electric neighborhood, it's full of art and culture, but they didn't have a theater space there," he said.

Bramble Theater Company was created in 2019, and recently opened a 7,000 square foot, three stage venue to act as a community space where theater companies can put on shows and host classes.

"The Kite Runner" will be at CIBC Theatre from June 11 to 23.

It is recommended for ages 13 and older.

For more information visit broadwayinchicago.com.