A Silver Lining Foundation to host 18th annual 'A Sterling Event Gala' for breast cancer

Co-founder and CEO of "A Silver Lining Foundation" Doctor Sandy Goldberg talks about the upcoming gala.

The annual "A Sterling Event Gala" returns to Chicago for the 18th year.

The "A Silver Lining Foundation" will host the event. Proceeds from the event will go to help provide access to anyone who might need breast cancer health screen at no cost. The event gets started on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

