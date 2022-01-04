Arts & Entertainment

'Abbott Elementary' show stars talk about comedy in the classroom on new ABC series

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

'Abbott Elementary' stars talk about comedy in the classroom

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two of the stars from the new ABC series 'Abbott Elementary talk about comedy in the classroom ahead of the show's debut.

ABC7's Hosea Sanders caught up with his longtime friend Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays "Barbara Howard," as well as Lisa Ann Walter, who pays "Melissa Schemmenti."

Sanders: "Is there a lesson you still have from your elementary school days that you carry with you today?"

Ralph: "Don't lie, don't cheat, don't steal, and always wear bright colors because that makes you stand out."

RELATED: New ABC comedy 'Abbott Elementary' uses humor, heart, to teach us about today's education system

Ralph also talks about how the show can help us all learn a bigger lesson.

Ralph: "We can learn from Abbott Elementary. More time must be spent educating our children so that they have less time being involved in the devil's workshop, thank you. Empower our children to do better."

Sanders: "In tonight's episode, I see a little fixation with a news anchor. What's that all about? Can I get some love?"

Ralph: "Maybe we will come and do something in Chicago so that you can get some love. Maybe we'll do a teacher's convention in Chicago."

"Abbott Elementary" debuts Tuesday night on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabcabc premieres
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CTU expected to vote on remote learning Tuesday
Beware of fake COVID testing pop-up sites, BBB warns
First known case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported
Cook County amends new COVID vaccine mandate, allowing some exemptions
Several Elgin schools closed due to COVID-related staffing shortages
81-year-old NJ woman attacked by bear in effort to save dogs
Glenbrook teacher arrested after found in vehicle with minor police
Show More
Longtime US Rep. Bobby Rush will not seek reelection
Pritzker asks hospitals to postpone surgeries amid COVID surge
State trooper crashes, killing brother during traffic stop
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Chicago Weather: Windy, snow showers late
More TOP STORIES News