'Abbott Elementary' show stars talk about comedy in the classroom on new ABC series

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two of the stars from the new ABC series 'Abbott Elementary talk about comedy in the classroom ahead of the show's debut.ABC7's Hosea Sanders caught up with his longtime friend Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays "Barbara Howard," as well as Lisa Ann Walter, who pays "Melissa Schemmenti.""Is there a lesson you still have from your elementary school days that you carry with you today?""Don't lie, don't cheat, don't steal, and always wear bright colors because that makes you stand out."Ralph also talks about how the show can help us all learn a bigger lesson."We can learn from Abbott Elementary. More time must be spent educating our children so that they have less time being involved in the devil's workshop, thank you. Empower our children to do better.""In tonight's episode, I see a little fixation with a news anchor. What's that all about? Can I get some love?": "Maybe we will come and do something in Chicago so that you can get some love. Maybe we'll do a teacher's convention in Chicago.""Abbott Elementary" debuts Tuesday night on ABC.