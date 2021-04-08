ABC premieres

Katey Sagal talks about her role inspired by Erin Brockovich on 'Rebel'

By and Marsha Jordan
Katey Sagal talks about her role on 'Rebel'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Rebel" is a new series that debuts on ABC Thursday day night.

The show is based on the life of Erin Brockovich, an advocate for social justice, and the role will be played by Katey Sagal.

"She fights the good fight, she gives voice to the voiceless and doesn't take no for an answer," Sagal said. "She empowers the people that feel powerless to help themselves, and so she's kind of that person who gives you the fishing pole instead of the fish."

Julia Roberts played Erin Brockovich on the big screen in the film of the same name and won an Oscar for the role.

"Erin is an executive producer on the show. There's a lot of her energy, her soul in it," Sagal said.

Sagal embraced her trademark for the show.

"That's a good trademark to have. I like smart, sexy women," Sagal said. "As so much of this country treats age as like, you know, you're suddenly gone or something, which is crazy. We're happening in our 60s."

"Married With Children" was set in Chicago as well as other shows Sagal has been on.

"When I walked into that role for Peg, everybody thought I was from Chicago. You know my grandparents lived in Lombard, Ill., so when I was a kid, I did go to Chicago. It's one of my favorite cities," Sagal said.
