ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A Discussion about Race, part of a series of virtual town halls, Thursday, June 11 at 2 p.m.

ABC 7 Reporters Hosea Sanders and Karen Jordan will serve as moderators for the second installment of the hour-long town halls which will air consecutive Thursdays in June. They will be live streamed on abc7chicago.com and all of the station's digital platforms.

The conversation with local leaders will focus on what role their organizations should play in moving society forward toward definitive systemic and institutional change.

The panel for this week's town hall are: Jackie Taylor, founder and CEO of Black Ensemble Theater; Kenneth Gunn, first deputy commissioner of the Chicago Commission on Human Relations; Dorri McWhorter, CEO of the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago; and Michael Nabors, director of the Evanston NAACP.
