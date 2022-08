Chicago native Jacqueline Stewart talks about mission of Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Jacqueline Stewart was recently named president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

CHICAO (WLS) -- A Chicago native is reaching new heights and breaking barriers in the film industry.

The museum opened last year in LA, joined ABC7 to talk about the mission of the museum and her role in bringing more diversity to Hollywood award shows.

Steward is also a professor of cinema at the University of Chicago.

For more information on the museum, visit https://www.academymuseum.org/