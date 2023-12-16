Advent calendar window artwork illuminates Chicago's Uptown neighborhood all December

Artwork follows "the Soul Felt its Worth" theme
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Wilson Abbey Advent Windows (WAAW) project is now in its eighth year, bringing artwork throughout the Uptown neighborhood and all of Chicago this December.
The windows project has grown from three, to now 24 different artists, each expressing their ideas within a context of hope, peace, joy, and love through large scale artwork displayed in the 24 windows of the Wilson Abbey building.
As the largest advent calendar in Chicago, the artwork serves as a source of delight and creativity for neighbors and is a retelling of the Christmas story in the present day. Each day of December a new piece of art is revealed in a window. To view photos and videos of the artwork, visit here.
The artwork follows the theme "the Soul Felt its Worth" and showcases people groups who may not be seen, or whom we may not want to see because their problems are bigger than us. Some artists have connected to the different agencies that may already work with these groups of people. Other artists are already connected to people or agencies who genuinely understand what it is like for these people "to be seen".
Topics for each day:
1. The Star
2. Autism
3. Immigrants
4. The Angel
5. Black Women, Single Moms
6. Refugees
7. Illiterate
8. Mentally Ill
9. Bipoc/ the Blind
10. LGBTQIA
11. Experiencing Homelessness
12. Migrants
13. Saint Cabrini
14. Innerchild
15. Survivors of Sexual Assault
16. Elderly
17. Palestinian/Arabs
18. Women in Prison
19. Incarcerated
20. Fatherless
21. Shepherds
22. AAPI
23. Mary/Indigenous Women
24. Holy Family