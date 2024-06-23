Chicago's iconic sculpture dubbed 'The Bean' reopens in Millennium Park on Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After ten months of being out of commission for tourists, "Cloud Gate" is back open on Sunday.

The iconic sculpture, also known as "The Bean" was gated and closed in August due to construction needed to Grainger Plaza.

As of Sunday, the city said the gates surrounding the sculpture have been removed, and is back open to the public.

Upgrades include new stairs, accessible ramps, paver replacement, a waterproofing system and accessibility improvements, according to the city.

In the coming weeks, more landscaping improvements will be done to the Plaza, however the city said it will not impact access to "Cloud Gate."

"Cloud Gate" is by Artist Anish Kapoor.

This comes as Buckingham Fountain closed on Saturday after vandals dyed its pool water red, the Chicago Park District said.

The fountain's pool water was found tainted with red dye overnight. Pro-Palestinian graffiti was also discovered in and around fountain, located at 300 South Columbus Drive in Grant Park.

