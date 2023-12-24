'After School Matters' offers teens culinary lessons from professional chef

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some talented teens are learning some lessons in the kitchen through the culinary program at After School Matters (ASM).

Chef Chloe Gould is an ASM alum the culinary instructor for the program. She is the owner of DixiePura, and the 2022 winner of Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout Competition. The Bronzeville native credits her ASM program with sharpening her culinary skills and deepening her passion for cooking in high school. Now, Chef Gould is paying it forward, inspiring the next generation of culinary artists.

With programs in the arts, communications and leadership, sports, and STEM - After School Matters has a program to help every young learner develop their passion and shape their future. If you would like to support After School Matters, or know a teen who should sign up for a program, visit afterschoolmatters.org.